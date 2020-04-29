Miss 'Supernatural'? Cheer Up With These Bloopers (VIDEO)

Fans may not know when they'll see the final episodes of Supernatural — the series went on hiatus following Episode 13 — but that doesn't mean they have to wait for new content.

The stars and showrunner Andrew Dabb have been sharing links to Season 15 bloopers on YouTube; usually gag reels are held until DVD and Blu-ray sets are released. But in the month that has passed since the last new episode, four videos have been posted.

Watch the videos below to see series stars Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, Misha Collins, and Alexander Calvert, with recurring guest stars including DJ Qualls and Ruth Connell, trip, flub lines, joke around with each other, and double-check story points.

Prior to the last new Supernatural episode, showrunner Andrew Dabb went on Twitter to explain the hiatus. Filming had been completed through Episode 18 (of 20), but the visual effects and sound departments shut down due to the pandemic. "Have some special treats coming along the way — to help us all get through this," he promised.

These bloopers are certainly just what the doctor (or hunter) ordered to bring some cheer in the meantime. And fans can also look forward to several returns in the final batch of episodes, including Jake Abel and Robert Wisdom.

