'Supernatural' to Take a Break From Airing Due to Coronavirus Delays

Supernatural is welcoming Genevieve Padalecki and Danneel Ackles back to the show in tonight's episode "Destiny's Child," which will be the show's final installment for a while, according to executive producer Andrew Dabb.

In tweets posted on Monday afternoon, Dabb revealed that the 15th and final season will go on hiatus after the March 23 episode. "Due to the shutdown," he wrote, "this will be our last episode for awhile. Stay well, stay safe, and we'll see you on the other side."

In case you're among the many fans confused by this surprise break, Dabb further revealed the reason behind the Winchesters' (Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki) upcoming absence. "Clarification," he began another tweet. "We have filmed through Episode 18, however our visual effects and sound departments have closed because of the outbreak," he added, referencing the coronavirus.

The final season order was for 20 episodes, meaning the show is two episodes shy of the series finale, originally scheduled for mid-May.

"So, right now, the episodes can't be finished," he continued before adding a silver lining to current situation.

"However, have some special treats coming along the way — to help us all get through this," Dabb wrote. He concluded his stream of posts by reassuring fans that, "yes, we, the CW, and Warner Bros fully intend to return and finish the series. It's not a matter of 'if', it's a matter of 'when.'"

So rest assured, more Supernatural is on the way, but it will take a little longer than initially planned.

