First Look: Danny Trejo Brings the Badass on 'Dynasty' (PHOTOS)

Well this totally makes up for the original Moldavian Massacre.

With the CW's hoot of a reboot revisiting the classic Dynasty's dip into foreign affairs, it's off to Moldavia this week! But instead of a bullet-riddled royal wedding, we're getting "Robin Hood Rescues," an hour that finds Liam (Adam Huber), Adam (Sam Underwood) and Sammy (Rafael de la Fuente) racing off to the European enclave to save the kidnapped Blake (Grant Show) and Anders (Alan Dale).

While a writer and a doctor may make an unlikely set of international espionage experts, it's really Sam who fans should be wondering about. Has his background in scheming and working as Fallon's personal assistant equipped him to throw down with revolutionaries? No, but that's OK: He is getting some serious backup from legendary action star Danny Trejo. Because this Dynasty is that ballsy.

The Machete icon pops up in this week's episode as himself in, fittingly, a hangover-induced hallucination. Why he appears to Sammy, who wakes up on the Carrington jet after being ditched by his compatriots, is something you need to see so we won't spoil it. Instead, we'll just share these exclusive pics from his unexpectedly cheeky guest spot. Should you ever need a spirit guide, you can do a lot worse than the man who has over 50 years sober and a great sense of humor.