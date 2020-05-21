'Holey Moley II: The Sequel' EP Reveals the Challenges of Three New Holes

The family-friendly extreme mini-golf competition offers a lot more "spills and thrills" in its sophomore season, promises Holey Moley II: The Sequel executive producer Chris Culvenor.

Upgrades include 18 holes instead of 10 and a season finale in which each episode's winner returns to battle for a $250,000 grand prize. Here, Culvenor gives us the lowdown on three of the most challenging new holes.

Uranus

Contestants need "power, precision and agility," he says, to putt up gigantic rings encircling a bouncy-ball planet to the green — which they must then reach by leaping across smaller planets (above) without splashing down into space.

Putter Ducky

After they putt, golfers sprint over "the world's biggest bathtub," trying to avoid the 15-foot swinging rubber ducks that want to knock them into the soapy water below.

Dragon's Breath

Wearing suits of armor, competitors putt into a castle drawbridge while four dragons shoot fire at them. "[Can they] keep cool and composed when they're engulfed in flames?" the producer asks. We'll enjoy finding out.

Holey Moley II: The Sequel, Season Premiere, Thursday, May 21, 9/8c, ABC