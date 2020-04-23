Crackle Launches 'Homeschool Channel' to Help Parents Educate Young Children

If you're looking for free educational video content for young children during the quarantine, you're in luck.

With families and caregivers taking on the role of educators for their children as schools nationwide have closed down, Crackle is coming to their aid. TV Insider has learned exclusively that the streamer is debuting the "Homeschool Channel."

"Homeschool Channel" features over 100 hours from over 200 episodes of trusted series and focuses on the needs of parents educating children up to 8 years old. Each series will feature a public service ad (PSA) from the Ad Council to educate and empower families with young kids on healthy habits during the current health crisis and beyond. Some PSAs will see Elmo and other beloved Sesame Street characters teaching children of the importance of washing their hands and sneezing properly to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

See below for the list of "Homeschool" series available Thursday (with additional series set to be announced at a later date):

Distributed by Giant Interactive:

Baby Einstein Classics (7 seasons, 34 episodes)

Distributed by Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment:

Animal Tales (2 seasons, 30 episodes)

Distributed by Mazzarella Media:

Alphabet Safari (1 episode)

Bailey's Big Backyard (5 episodes)

Distributed by WildBrain:

Rev & Roll (26 episodes)

Rainbow Ruby (26 episodes)

Distributed by Glewed TV:

Elf Learning for Kids (11 episodes)

Travel With Kids TV (30 episodes)

Distributed by BrighterMoon:

Tea Time With Tayla (18 episodes)

Brain Candy TV (40 episodes)

"What we can offer parents at this time is a free solution for educational and uplifting content they can feel good about turning to," Philippe Guelton, President of Crackle Plus, said a statement. "We hope that with these series selections — and more will be added in the weeks to come — caregivers can feel they have a trusted resource while educating their children at home."

"The Ad Council is proud to partner with Crackle on the launch of the 'Homeschool' channel to share educational and uplifting content with families during this unprecedented time," Lisa Sherman, President and CEO of the Ad Council, added. "Parents and children continue to need educational tools and support while they're at home, and we're grateful for Crackle's support of our messages."

The free-to-use video entertainment network includes full-length movies, TV shows, and original platforms. It is available on streaming services, connected TVs, mobile devices, set top boxes, video game consoles, and www.crackle.com.