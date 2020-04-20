NBC News' Vicky Nguyen on Staying Healthy & Avoiding Scams During the Coronavirus Pandemic (VIDEO)

If you're looking for information about the coronavirus pandemic, staying healthy, living life while social distancing and staying home, and avoiding scams, look no further than NBC News' Vicky Nguyen.

Senior Writer Damian Holbrook spoke with the investigative and consumer correspondent about what people need to know during the ongoing health crisis.

"I really feel like we're providing a very necessary and immediate public service right now by going on and talking about the things that people are wondering and giving them actionable information," Nguyen notes. That includes sharing "really practical information" based on questions people are posting across social media.

In their coverage, NBC is keeping up with new information to relay to viewers, such as what social distancing actually is, whether or not to wear masks, and the possible treatments and vaccines. They're also providing people with information about how to get groceries and what to do when they can't find a delivery window. (There are a few options!)

Watch the video above as Nguyen details all of this as well as how to know if someone may be trying to scam you when it comes to the stimulus payments and where to find the correspondent's reporting across NBC.