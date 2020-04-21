Al Roker Previews 'Today's Earth Day Coverage & How Social Distancing Is Impacting the Climate (VIDEO)

In the midst of staying at home and social distancing, it may have slipped some people's minds that Earth Day is Wednesday, April 22. Luckily Today Show's Al Roker is there to remind us as he sat down via Zoom to speak with TV Insider's Damian Holbrook.

Previewing the morning show's Earth Day coverage, Roker opens up about leading NBC's Climate Unit for the network's news branch and sharing stories about the science behind our planet's current state."I was thrilled to do it," Roker says of taking lead of the unit.

See Also Jeffrey Dean Morgan & Hilarie Burton Morgan Preview 'Friday Night In With The Morgans' (VIDEO) Do the Morgans have questions ready for guest Jensen Ackles, or will they just wing it? The real-life couple spills on their at-home talk show.

"The climate has taken on a bigger and bigger portion of our consciousness ... and so they've taken a number of our disparate parts, from the Weather Unit to some of our environmental folks to our technical folks and just brought us all together under one roof," Roker tells Holbrook.

He also opens up about how Today's Earth Day coverage plans changed due in part to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. "We are still working on climate stories," Roker promises, adding a tease about covering the effects the virus has had on our environment.

Holbrook and Roker also discuss the ways in which social distance working can set better climate-conscious practices for the future. Plus, the reporter and co-anchor of Today's third hour also shares some info about his upcoming book, You Look So Much Better in Person, which will be released later this year.

Catch Roker's interview with Holbrook above, and don't miss Today's Earth Day coverage, Wednesday, April 22 on NBC.

Today Show, Weekdays, Check your local listings, NBC