Jeffrey Dean Morgan & Hilarie Burton Morgan Preview 'Friday Night In With The Morgans' (VIDEO)

Who knew Negan could bring some feel-good TV! But stranger things have come out of the current stay-at-home lives we're all leading, right? Actually, the new AMC at-home talk show, Friday Night in With the Morgans, has none of the frights of The Walking Dead since it's taking place at the upstate New York home of TWD star Jeffrey Dean Morgan and wife Hilarie Burton Morgan (Council of Dads).

TV Insider grabbed some time with the Morgans to talk about how the show came about in the first place and what we'll see in each Friday night installment of the series, currently set for four episodes though the pair admits there could be more to come beyond that.

Will the couple have a buttoned-up talk show format or take the more wing-it approach, especially with guest stars and friends like Supernatural star Jensen Ackles and his wife Danneel, Sarah Wayne Callies, and local people in their New York community like Dr. Sharagim Kemp? And will we get to see Hilarie work on her homemade face masks, something she's made a big part of her life since the pandemic began?

Check out the Zoom interview above for more on the new series and how they're handling promoting upcoming projects like Jeffrey's movie Walkaway Joe and Hilarie's upcoming book, The Rural Diaries, as well as her upcoming role on NBC's Council of Dads.

Friday Night In With the Morgans, Fridays, 10/9c, AMC