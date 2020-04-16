Peacock Gives First Look at 'Saved by the Bell' Revival, 'Psych 2' Movie & More (VIDEO)

NBCUniversal's streaming platform Peacock, which launches nationally this July, has unveiled first looks for many of its original series ranging from revivals to new titles.

In a series of tweets, the platform's social media page shared teaser trailers for the highly anticipated Saved by the Bell and Punky Brewster revivals, Intelligence, Angelyne, A.P. Bio, Brave New World, The Capture, Psych 2, and Madagascar: A Little Wild. Below, we're breaking down all of the sneak peeks.

Saved by the Bell

Time out! Who's psyched to see the first #SavedByTheBell teaser!? Check out this flock of first looks from #PeacockTV originals streaming soon. Threaded for your viewing pleasure! pic.twitter.com/XdIZ7BN9tV — Peacock (@peacockTV) April 16, 2020

A.C. Slater (Mario Lopez) and Jessica Spano (Elizabeth Berkley) return to Bayside in the quick teaser for the highly anticipated revival, which focuses on the next generation of kids — including some of the original gang's own.

Brave New World

This series based on Aldous Huxley's famed novel stars Alden Ehrenreich, Jessica Brown Findlay, and Harry Lloyd as John the Savage, Lenina Crowne, and Bernard Marx. Demi Moore also makes an appearance in the brief teaser for the sci-fi drama.

Angelyne

Emmy Rossum (Shameless) stars as the real-life figure in this series based on a true story. Also making an appearance in the teaser is Martin Freeman. Rossum's husband Sam Esmail (Homecoming, Mr. Robot) is involved as a writer.

Punky Brewster

Punky's (Soleil Moon Frye) all grown up and still using her Punky Power in this sneak peek at the revival in which she's a single mother raising kids of her own. Freddie Prinze Jr. also makes an appearance in the teaser for the family-friendly series.

Intelligence

Like his former Friends costar Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer is lending his talents to a brand-new streaming platform with the comedy Intelligence. Schwimmer plays Jeff, an agent from the NSA who is not the sharpest tool in the shed.

A.P. Bio

The show that's perfected the delivery of "shut up." All new episodes of #APBio coming soon to #PeacockTV. pic.twitter.com/OnAgnh43WV — Peacock (@peacockTV) April 16, 2020

After its cancellation at NBC, the comedy was picked up for Season 3 on the. network's streaming platform. Now, fans are getting their first look at Season 3 as Jack (Glenn Howerton) and his class bring the laughs with renewed excitement.

Psych 2: Lassie Come Home

Shawn (James Roday) and Gus (Dulé Hill) are back for Psych's long-awaited second movie as many familiar faces return. Check out the fun going on in the snippet above.

The Capture

Somebody is always watching. Prepared to get sucked into all the action of #TheCapture, coming soon to #PeacockTV. pic.twitter.com/nY2LRQuMaK — Peacock (@peacockTV) April 16, 2020

Originally a BBC series, this drama follows the story of a soldier who is discharged for a crime that eventually leads to the uncovering of a conspiracy. See the action unfold.

Madagascar: A Little Wild

This teaser will make you move it, move it. #MadagascarALittleWild is coming soon to #PeacockTV. pic.twitter.com/kqrFc3FF6v — Peacock (@peacockTV) April 16, 2020

This kids program stems from the wildly popular DreamWorks Madagascar franchise that started out as a series of animated films. Now, take on a new adventure with this family series.