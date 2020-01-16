'Punky Brewster' Revival Given Full Season Order at NBC's Peacock

NBC's new streaming platform, Peacock, has ordered the previously announced Punky Brewster revival to series at the service.

The full season order will include 10 episodes with original Punky, Soleil Moon Frye, reprising her role as the titular character from the '80s favorite. Also returning is Cherie Johnson as Punky's best friend with the addition of new stars Quinn Copeland, Lauren Donzis, Oliver De Los Santos, and Noah Cottrell. Meanwhile, Freddie Prinze Jr. is set to guest star as Punky's ex-husband in the series' pilot episode.

"I am beyond thrilled and honored to be bringing Punky back! I'm grateful to our NBCUniversal Content Studios and Peacock family and to our incredible team of creators, writers, producers, cast and crew that have put their hearts into this journey every step of the way," Soleil Moon Frye said in a statement.

"It is with great love for the amazing people who were such a pivotal part of creating the Punky magic that I will do my very best to honor their memory as we once again share Punky with the people that love her and a new generation discovering her for the first time," Moon Frye continued. "To our incredible fans who have stood by us, thank you for believing in me and I will do my best to make you proud. I love you. Punky Power forever!"

The new show follows Punky (Frye), now a single mother, as she tries to get her life back on track with her three kids. When Punky meets Izzy (Copeland), a young girl in the foster care system, she's reminded of herself.

Punky Brewster joins Peacock's lineup of originals and exclusives that includes Angelyne, A.P. Bio, Armas De Mujer, Battlestar Galactica, Brave New World, Dr. Death, Psych 2: Lassie come Home, Rutherford Falls, and Saved by the Bell.

Stay tuned for more details as the launch of Peacock nears this April.