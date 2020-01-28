Peacock's 'Saved by the Bell' Rounds Out Cast — Meet Zack & Jessie's Kids!

NBCUniversal's Saved by the Bell sequel series for Peacock has set its main cast of characters.

Joining previously announced lead Josie Totah and new principal John Michael Higgins are Haskiri Velazquez, Mitchell Hoog, Alycia Pascual-Pena, and Belmont Cameli, according to Variety. The series will also see the return of original stars Mario Lopez, Elizabeth Berkley, and Mark-Paul Gosselaar.

Velazquez, whose previous credits include Law & Order: SVU and The Birch, will play Daisy. Described as smart and ambitious, Daisy's a sophomore who is excited to attend Bayside high after her local school is closed down.

Meanwhile, Hoog is portraying the privileged son of Governor Zack Morris, Mac Morris. The actor's recent roles include parts in the films Harriet and Richard Jewell.

Playing Daisy's competitive best friend Aisha will be Pascual-Pena, who is starring in the upcoming film Moxie. Her character will shake things up at Bayside when she goes out for the male football team as she's used to playing on boys' sports teams at her old school.

And Cameli will portray Jamie Spano, captain of the Bayside football team and Jessie's son. The actor's past credits include Empire, and he's currently filming the movie Most Guys Are Losers.

The show is being overseen by Great News' Tracy Wigfield, who serves as wrier and executive producer. Peter Egel, Franco Bario, Lopez, Berkley, and Gosselaar also serve as executive producers on the project.

Peacock launches nationally on July 15.