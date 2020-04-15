'The Mandalorian' Docuseries Coming to Disney+ for Star Wars Day

This year's Star Wars Day — held, as usual, on May the Fourth — is shaping up to be a special one as Disney+ honors the global Star Wars fan community with new original content on the streaming service.

Along with the platform's pre-existing library of Star Wars films, Disney+ will be adding the docuseries Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian along with the highly-anticipated finale of Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

Beginning on May 4, subscribers can access Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, in which executive producer Jon Favreau invites the cast and crew to share an unprecedented look at the making of their hit series, The Mandalorian, which debuted in the U.S. last November. Billed as an eight-episode series, the documentary pulls back the curtain on the pop culture phenomenon with new interviews, never-before-seen footage, and roundtable conversations hosted by Favreau.

"Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian is an opportunity for fans of the show to take a look inside and get to see a different perspective, and perhaps a greater understanding, of how The Mandalorian came together and some of the incredibly talented contributors throughout Season 1," Favreau said in a statement. " We had a great experience making the show and we're looking forward to sharing it with you."

Among the topics explored in the docuseries are the filmmaking process, George Lucas' Star Wars legacy, how the characters were brought to life by the cast, groundbreaking technology, the artistry behind the show's practical models, effects and creatures, as well as the creative influences, the iconic score, and connections to Star Wars characters and props from around the galaxy.

The docuseries debut comes three days after The Mandalorian's first season wraps in the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Austria and Switzerland. New episodes will be released for streaming every Friday on Disney+.

Meanwhile, also slated to arrive on Disney+ for May the Fourth is the final episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, which has captivated viewers for seven seasons. Now, fans will have the chance to come together for the last chapter of the critically-acclaimed series on Star Wars Day.

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, Series Premiere, Monday, May 4, Disney+

Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Series Finale, Monday, May 4, Disney+