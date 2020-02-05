Disney+ Announces 'The Mandalorian' Early Season 2 Return & Marvel Premieres

Disney is striking while the iron is still hot with their young streaming platform, Disney+. Since launching in November 2019, the service has already gained 28.6 million subscribers as of Monday, February 3.

And after the wild success of their flagship original series, the Star Wars universe-situated Mandalorian from creator Jon Favreau, Disney CEO Bob Iger was eager to share news regarding Season 2 and their upcoming Marvel series — The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision and Loki — which were teased during the Super Bowl.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, in an earnings call Tuesday, Iger shared some updates on their upcoming slate, including The Mandalorian's anticipated Season 2 return. After the first season wrapped in late December, it was announced that The Mandalorian would return for a second season — and it sounds like that will come sooner than we thought.

Now, Iger is sharing that the show is expected to return in October — less than a year after it first debuted — and will run longer than its currently slated two seasons. As for other Star Wars related projects? There's reportedly discussions about setting up spinoffs expanding The Mandalorian's characters' stories.

So rest assured Baby Yoda fans, it doesn't sound like the adorable green creature is going anywhere anytime soon. The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal as the titular bounty hunter.

Then there's Marvel's series for the platform. In a press release sent in conjunction with the Super Bowl spot, it was stated that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is expected for Fall 2020, WandaVision for an unspecified time in 2020, and Loki in 2021.

But during Iger's call, he shared that Falcon and the Winter Soldier will actually launch in August of this year with WandaVision expected to follow in December 2020. No further details were given about Loki.

The Marvel series will see film stars Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany and Tom Hiddleston reprise their roles as Sam Wilson, Bucky Barnes, Wanda Maximoff, Vision, and Loki.

Of future series, Iger said there are currently seven Marvel projects in development, including the previously announced Hawkeye, She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel and Moon Knight. In terms of Star Wars, Iger assured that, while Disney's developing both features and series, their emphasis is being put on Disney+. Previously announced shows in the Star Wars lineup include the Ewan McGregor-starring Obi-Wan Kenobi series and Diego Luna's pre-Rogue One story.

Stay tuned for more updates as they're announced in the coming weeks and months.