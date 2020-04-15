'Last Man Standing': Mike Tries to Pawn Off Kyle on Reverend Paul (VIDEO)

Last Man Standing is welcoming a funny face back into the fold as Bill Engvall reprises his role as Reverend Paul.

In the episode "The Big LeBaxter," airing Thursday, April 16, bowling will play a role as teased in an exclusive sneak peek clip between Engvall and Tim Allen's Mike. It would seem the church's upcoming bowling tournament has found Reverend Paul without a key player.

Mike has a "solution" though, as he enters Reverend Paul's office asking, "Hey Paul, you got a minute to talk?"

"Well, I was prayin' but you're here, so that didn't work," Paul responds. You see, the organ player, Alice, who was integral to the church team, was absent from the day's service. But Mike offers a solution to Paul's bowling tournament predicament.

"I'm here to help," Mike says to Paul. "If you need an extra player, I'm willing to let Kyle (Christoph Sanders) go." But while this gesture is disguised as a kind act, the reverend calls Mike out, saying, "I've seen Kyle bowl and as a pastor, I know I'm not supposed to pass judgement... but he sucks."

This doesn't deter Mike, and he continues to press his case for lending Kyle to the church team. Will Paul cave and take him up on the offer? Check out the clip above and see how things unfold when Last Man Standing airs this week on Fox.

Last Man Sanding, Thursdays, 8/7c, Fox