'Creepshow' Arrives on AMC: 3 Fright-Filled Episodes You Won't Want to Miss

Ready for something truly macabre? The rebooted Creepshow, which debuted last year on the horror streamer Shudder, claws its way onto AMC, starting with May 4th's four stories. (Two back-to-back hours — a quartet of short tales — air weekly.)

"The concept really does stand the test of time," says executive producer Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead) of these 12 "bite-size morsels" inspired by the 1982 cult film. Take a peek at the frights to come.

A DEMONIC DIGIT

"The Finger" (May 4) is a fun, fourth-wall-breaking account that follows L.A. divorcé Clark Wilson (DJ Qualls) after he discovers a finger that quickly grows into an alien-like critter, whom he affectionately names Bob. Bob enjoys popcorn, soap operas — and protecting Clark at all costs.

A DEADLY SIN

Based on a short story by Stephen King, who masterminded the original flick, "Gray Matter" (May 4) delves into the effects of alcoholism on a father and son’s relationship. "You take that and throw it into the King blender," Nicotero teases. The small town's Doc and Chief (Giancarlo Esposito and Tobin Bell, below) volunteer to help the unruly dad, but they have no idea what they’re in for.…

AN EVIL ELEVATOR RIDE

In "Lydia Layne's Better Half" (May 11), Lucifer's Tricia Helfer stars as successful corporate boss Lydia, who inadvertently kills her coworker/lover. Be prepared for abrupt jump scares as her former girlfriend takes revenge from beyond the grave.

Creepshow, Series Premiere, Monday, May 4, 9/8c, AMC