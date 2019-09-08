'Creepshow' EP Says Reboot Features Funny, Scary & Suspenseful Stories

Strange, eerie, terrifying…check, check and check! Executive producer Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead) brings Creepshow's bite-size horror tales back with this reboot.

The six-episode anthology (new hours stream weekly) is based on the 1982 cult film written by Stephen King and directed by Night of the Living Dead's George Romero. (Fun fact: Nicotero served as makeup effects artist for 1987's Creepshow 2.)

Each episode contains two dark tales (an upcoming one is written by King's son, Joe Hill), and the cast includes David Arquette, Tricia Helfer, Adrienne Barbeau and Bruce Davison.

"Some stories are funny, some scary, some suspenseful," Nicotero teases. "You get a different experience with each."

The opener's stories are a haunted dollhouse yarn from Bird Box writer Josh Malerman called "House of the Head" and King's "Gray Matter," about a man's grotesque transformation. "It wouldn't be Creepshow without a King story," Nicotero notes.

Fans: Try to spot the actual marble ashtray from the film's "Father’s Day" saga in each story — if you aren't too busy shielding your eyes!

Creepshow, Series Premiere, Thursday, September 26, Shudder