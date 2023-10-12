‘Creepshow’ Season 4 Premiere: See Samantha Sloyan Give Pizza Guy an Unwanted Tip (VIDEO)

It’s nearly Halloween, and Shudder’s horror anthology series Creepshow is slated to make its return with Season 4 on Shudder, AMC linear, and AMC+ on October 13. TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the season’s first episode.

In the Season 4 premiere, “Twenty Minutes with Cassandra / Smile,” a monster is chasing Cassie (Samantha Sloyan) and endangers a kind stranger when she asks for help…but what can they do? Then, a celebrated photographer is tormented after an award-winning photograph has more consequences than just fame.

In the exclusive clip above, we see a bloodied Cassie and a pizza delivery man concluding a seemingly enchanting conversation she lured him into from her upstairs balcony. When the conversation ends and the food is delivered, the pizza man says, “Keep ordering from Pizza Beats, and we might speak again.” He then says, “Pizza is comfort food” and that “everybody deserves a little comfort,” before getting in his delivery car at the driveway.

See what happens after that in the footage above.

The episode, written by Mike Flanagan‘s brother, Jamie, reunites him with Sloyan and actress Ruth Codd, both from previous works, Midnight Mass and The Midnight Club, which he also co-wrote. The Walking Dead‘s Greg Nicotero also directs the “Twenty Minutes with Cassandra” segment, coming off his animated-directed episode with Dave Newberg, starring the legendary Mark Hamill.

The four-season anthology series is based on the 1982 cult film of the same name, written by Stephen King and directed by Night of the Living Dead‘s George Romero. (Fun fact: Nicotero served as makeup effects artist for 1987’s Creepshow 2.)

Creepshow Season 4 is slated to premiere on Friday, October 13, on Shudder and AMC+. It will also premiere on AMC linear at 10/9c.

Creepshow, Season 4 Premiere, Friday, October 13, Shudder

