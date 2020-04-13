Is Netflix's 'Somebody Feed Phil' Star Being Carole Baskin'ed By His Wife? (VIDEO)

Tiger King, what hast thou wrought?!

Now that we live in an age of Joe Exotic and the ubiquitous crew of crazies showcased in Netflix's massively popular docuseries, there really is no escape. ID Discovery has a sequel of sorts in the works, everyone from Rob Lowe to Ryan Hansen wants to star opposite Kate McKinnon's Carole Baskin in her in-development feature film version of the show's source-material podcast, and spoofs are as plentiful as Joe's husbands. And apparently, alleged matricide is kind of a joke.

At least it is to Phil Rosenthal, the famously friendly mensch behind Everybody Loves Raymond and Netflix's Somebody Feed Phil. Basically a travelog for foodie Phil, the show is the unscripted antithesis of Tiger King. It's funny as hell without cruel mockery, celebrates other cultures and is refreshingly devoid of drugged-out con artists, shady business associates and deceptive competitors who may or may not have fed their missing husbands to giant felines. Well, not until now.

Over the weekend, Rosenthal posted this inspired skit on his Instagram to announce the show's May return and warn fans about a possible interloper out to steal his Feed vibe. In the clip, he says the threat is a "woman named Carole," but those in the know recognize the flower-wreathed, Rice Krispie-chugging wackadoo as his wife Monica Horan, who also co-starred on Raymond as Robert's wife, Amy. Check it out below...

There is no official May date for Somebody Feed Phil's third season, but let's just all keep our fingers crossed that Rosenthal doesn't have Costa Rica on his itinerary, just in case.