7 Things We Learned From the ‘Tiger King’ Reunion Episode

Netflix’s Tiger King has taken the streaming world by storm, so it’s unsurprising that the outrageous docuseries got its own bonus reunion episode for the rabid viewers at home to devour.

Hosted by Joel McHale (Community, The Soup), the special episode titled The Tiger King and I included video chat interviews between the comedian and many of the docuseries’ subjects. Among the featured subjects were Erik Cowie, Lauren and Jeff Lowe, John Reinke, Kelci “Saff” Saffery, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, and Rick Kirkham.

From their unique takes on how the story was presented to where they all stand when it comes to the incarcerated Joe Exotic and his arch-nemesis, Big Cat Rescue’s Carole Baskin — both of whom were absent from the after show — they didn’t hold back.

Below, we’re rounding up some of the key revelations from the episode but beware of spoilers.

