7 Things We Learned From the ‘Tiger King’ Reunion Episode

Netflix’s Tiger King has taken the streaming world by storm, so it’s unsurprising that the outrageous docuseries got its own bonus reunion episode for the rabid viewers at home to devour.

Hosted by Joel McHale (Community, The Soup), the special episode titled The Tiger King and I included video chat interviews between the comedian and many of the docuseries’ subjects. Among the featured subjects were Erik Cowie, Lauren and Jeff Lowe, John Reinke, Kelci “Saff” Saffery, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, and Rick Kirkham.

From their unique takes on how the story was presented to where they all stand when it comes to the incarcerated Joe Exotic and his arch-nemesis, Big Cat Rescue’s Carole Baskin — both of whom were absent from the after show — they didn’t hold back.

Below, we’re rounding up some of the key revelations from the episode but beware of spoilers.

Tiger King Joshua Dial Netflix
Netflix

Feelings on Their Portrayals

While many of the docuseries’ subjects felt that onscreen portrayals weren’t entirely accurate — of either themselves or Joe Exotic — one person found the show to be extremely fair and balanced. Joe’s campaign manager Joshua Dial said that the “truth hurts” for those who are dissatisfied, saying he believed it was a well-done series.

Tiger King John Reinke Joel McHale
Netflix

Joe’s Case Isn’t Over

When McHale spoke to former park employee John Reinke, the double amputee spoke about his lack of anonymity in public following the show’s launch. Recognizable due to his colorful prosthetics, Reinke said he never wears long pants apart from attending court in the case against Joe. When asked if he’d ever wear pants again, he said he doesn’t believe the drama is over, hinting at more to come from Joe’s case.

Tiger King John Finlay Netflix
Netflix

John Was Sober

Joe’s ex-husband John Finlay took issue when he was portrayed as a “drugged-out hillbilly,” saying that he was four or five years sober when filming occurred. He added that since he’s become a father, he made a vow to himself that he’d never do drugs again. Oh, and he was aware of his shirtless state in the docuseries, saying that he wanted to show off his tattoos.

Joe Exotic Music Video
Netflix

Not Joe’s Voice

In case anyone was still convinced that Joe’s many songs were of his own design, John Finlay also revealed that his ex-husband was definitely not singing those tunes featured throughout the docuseries.

Rick Kirkham Netflix Tiger King
Netflix

Norway-Bound

Former Joe Exotic TV producer Rick Kirkham revealed he’s moved to Norway after falling in love with and marrying a woman from the country. Though he’s physically separated from the fanfare in America, Kirkham said that people are just as wild about Tiger King in the European country.

Tiger King Joe Exotic Netflix
Netflix

Fraidy Cat

Kirkham also revealed that Joe was actually terrified of big cats, saying that the shots viewers saw of Joe in cages with tigers were not entirely truthful. According to the producer, Joe’s tiger cage scenes include one cat that was blind and another cat that was tranquilized.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness




