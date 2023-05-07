What’s in ‘Ghosts’ Star Rebecca Wisocky’s Queue? ‘The Bear,’ ‘Love Is Blind’ & More

TV Insider Staff
Comments
Rebecca Wisocky for 'What's in My Queue?'
Getty Images; HBO; FX; Netflix
TV Insider Magazine May 2023 Cover

TV Insider Magazine Subscription

Buy Now

We’re seeing ghosts! That is, we’re seeing Ghosts (CBS, Thursdays, 8:30/7:30c; streaming on Paramount+). Star Rebecca Wisocky reveals which shows she and her husband, stage-lighting designer Lap Chi Chu, find haunting (in a good way).

This is an excerpt from TV Insider’s May issue. For more in-depth, reported coverage devoted to streaming shows from the publishers of TV Guide Magazine, pick up the issue, currently on newsstands or purchase it online here. You can also subscribe to TV Insider Magazine here now.

Phil Rosenthal in 'Somebody Feed Phil'
Courtesy of Netflix

Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix)

“My husband and I miss Anthony Bourdain to a huge degree. Phil Rosenthal [above] is his opposite in temperament, but he has a very similar curiosity and humility. Phil is infectiously joyful.”

Kumail Nanjiani in 'Welcome to Chippendales'
Hulu

Welcome to Chippendales (Hulu)

“It’s an angle on the American dream story that doesn’t get told a lot, where it goes horribly awry with greed and excess. Annaleigh Ashford just blew me away. And it’s a great period piece too.”

Paul T. Goldman and Frank Grillo in 'Paul T. Goldman'
Evans Vestal Ward/Peacock

Paul T. Goldman (Peacock)

“It’s kind of a documentary, kind of a reality show, and a deeply weird character study [about Goldman]. I like when shows play with form in a way that accentuates the story. I’m hooked.”

Jeremy Allen White in 'The Bear'
Matt Dinerstein/FX

The Bear (Hulu)

“Their restaurant, the Original Beef, is literally and metaphorically a pressure cooker. The show has great actors I admire [including Jeremy Allen White, above]. I love the ensemble work of all the people in the background doing incredibly detailed work.”

Nick and Vanessa Lachey in 'Love is Blind'
Netflix

Love Is Blind (Netflix)

“I am no longer ashamed to say I love this show [hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, above]. Based on voice alone, not physical chemistry, participants fall in love or don’t. These seem to be genuine and vulnerable experiences.”

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in 'The Last of Us'
HBO

The Last of Us (HBO Max)

“Somehow, while the world is open and expansive and they are making this great journey, it feels small and impossible at the same time. It reminds me of Cormac McCarthy’s The Road. Great performances [Pedro Pascal, above, stars], well done and beautifully shot.”

Ghosts

Love Is Blind

Paul T. Goldman

Somebody Feed Phil

The Bear

The Last of Us

Welcome to Chippendales

Rebecca Wisocky

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Kiefer Sutherland in 'Rabbit Hole'
1
How ’24’ Helped Kiefer Sutherland With ‘Rabbit Hole’ Reveal
Anthony Geary
2
10 Daytime Emmy Records: Who’s Taken Home the Prize the Most?
TV shows stuck in limbo in 2023; 'I Love That For You,' 'Loki,' 'Miracle Workers,' 'Ratched'
3
‘I Love That for You,’ ‘Loki’ & More Shows Stuck in Limbo
James Roday Rodriguez as Shawn Spencer in ‘Psych’
4
James Roday Rodriguez Offers Update on Fourth ‘Psych’ Movie
Rebecca Wisocky for 'What's in My Queue?'
5
What’s in ‘Ghosts’ Star Rebecca Wisocky’s Queue? ‘The Bear,’ ‘Love Is Blind’ & More