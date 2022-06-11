‘MasterChef,’ ‘The Great American Recipe’ & More Delicious TV to Check Out

Add a helping of these food shows to your plate.

The season of seasoned vets continues on the Fox competition series. The first elimination round is set for Wednesday, June 15, when the 20 competing chefs — who previously appeared on the show — get a do-over on the dish that sent them home the first time around. A week later, on June 22, host Gordon Ramsay (above) tasks the remaining hopefuls with a fast-paced triple-dish challenge based on a boozy mystery box ingredient. Cheers!—Damian Holbrook Wednesdays, 8/7c, Fox



Sand, surf, and turf wars are on the menu as two teams of four chefs representing the East and West coasts try to prove that their side of the country has the best beach eats. Hosted by chef Antonia Lofaso, the six-week culinary showdown kicks off with the foodies cooking up boardwalk-worthy grub ranging from the deep-fried and cheesy to sweet treats even tastier than the $25,000 grand-prize getaway. Chef Brooke Williamson captains the West Coasters, while chef Tiffani Faison takes the East. —Damian Holbrook Series Premiere Sunday, June 19, 10/9c, Food Network, Discovery+

Get ready to dig into America’s melting pot in this uplifting eight-part cooking showcase, which runs through August 12. Host Alejandra Ramos, a chef, food writer, and contributor to the Today show, embarks on a nationwide search for the “great American recipe” in the PBS series, which mixes camaraderie with competition. Ten diverse and talented home cooks whip up their most flavorful signature dishes — from Korean gochujang chicken tacos to the beloved meatball recipe passed down from one contestant’s Italian grandmother — while also sharing their own personal stories about food. They’ll be judged by chefs Tiffany Derry, Graham Elliot, and Leah Cohen. The winning plate graces the cover of The Great American Recipe Cookbook, which will feature more than 100 recipes from the show’s contestants, Ramos, and the judges.

The heart of the series isn’t the variety of mouthwatering meals so much as the fascinating tales behind them. According to Derry, Recipe was cast with this in mind: “You have to have people who not only understand food and are great cooks but are also great storytellers.” It’s a win-win for viewers. “At the end of the day,” she adds, “you will be inspired.” —Jeff Pfeiffer Series Premiere Friday, June 24, 9/8c, PBS (check local listings at pbs.org)

Other Tasty Streaming Treats



From Maine to Madrid, the food-and-travel exploits of Everybody Loves Raymond creator Phil Rosenthal (right) make for a perfect binge with the recently dropped fifth season. Streaming now, Netflix



Shameless’ Jeremy Allen White headlines this rye, err, wry half-hour comedy about a gifted young Chicago chef struggling to run his family’s sandwich shop. Premieres Thursday, June 23, Hulu



Scholar and restaurateur Caroline Randall Williams hosts a deep dive into the origins of Black cuisine from across the country in a four-part docuseries executive produced by Viola Davis. Streaming now, Discovery+