'Songland' Returns for Season 2 of Songwriters Pitching the Next Big Hit
Songland, the groundbreaking NBC series peeking into the creative process of songwriting, is back to provide undiscovered songwriters the chance to pitch their original creations to top recording artists and a panel of the most sought-after producers in music. Season 2 premieres Monday, April 13 on NBC.
Panelists include Ester Dean (Grammy-nominated songwriter and producer of Rihanna, Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj), Shane McAnally (three-time Grammy-winning songwriter and producer of Kacey Musgraves, Kelly Clarkson and Sam Hunt with over 40 #1 country records and two-time ACM Songwriter of the Year) and Ryan Tedder (lead singer of OneRepublic and four-time Grammy Award-winning songwriter and producer of Adele, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé and Jonas Brothers).
The season opens with yet-to-be discovered songwriters taking center stage to pitch their original material to the five-time Grammy Award-winning country-pop trio, Lady Antebellum. Guest recording artist on the following Monday’s episode will be multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated Latin Pop sensation, Luis Fonsi.
