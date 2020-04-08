Casts of 'Grey's Anatomy,' 'Scrubs,' 'House' & More Reunite to Thank First Responders (VIDEO)

Some of TV's most beloved doctors united for a special thank you to the healthcare workers on the frontlines of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In a video shared by former House star Olivia Wilde, her former costars along with former cast members of Grey's Anatomy, Scrubs, Doogie Howser M.D., ER, Nurse Jackie and a current star of ABC's The Good Doctor.

Supporting #FirstRespondersFirst, their message encourages viewers, fans and citizens alike to donate to ThriveGlobal.com/firstresponders, which is a charity working to provide healthcare workers and other first responders with the proper equipment and supplies needed to help patients with COVID-19.

Among the stars who make an appearance in the nearly 4-minute video are Grey's Anatomy's Sandra Oh, Patrick Demspey and Kate Walsh; Scrubs' Zach Braff, Donald Faison and Sarah Chalke; House's Wilde, Jennifer Morrison, Omar Epps, Kal Penn, Peter Jacobson and Lisa Edelstein; ER's Julianna Margulies and Maura Tierney; Nurse Jackie's Edie Falco; Doogie Howser M.D.'s Neil Patrick Harris; The Good Doctor's Freddie Highmore; and Jennifer Garner who portrayed a doctor in the 2013 Oscar-winning film Dallas Buyer's Club.

"Thank you, healthcare heroes ❤️," Wilde's post alongside the video began. "On behalf of fake doctors everywhere, we want to thank the actual healthcare superheroes on the front lines of this crisis. On this #worldhealthday please consider donating to buy essential resources for these first responders who are risking their lives for us. Thriveglobal.com/firstresponders #firstrespondersfirst ELBOW BUMPS to my favorite fake docs," she added before listing all of the participating stars.

Catch the video below featuring some of TV's most memorable docs, whether they laughed or made you cry.