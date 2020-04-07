'Superman & Lois' Finds Its Lana Lang in Emmanuelle Chriqui

Clark's (Tyler Hoechlin) getting a blast from his past in the latest Arrowverse series on the CW.

Entourage alum Emmanuelle Chriqui has been cast in the series regular role of Lana Lang-Cushing in the upcoming Superman & Lois, Deadline reports.

In this version, Lana is Smallville Bank's loan officer. She stayed in the town even after others left it behind. She and her old friend Clark reconnect "during one of the most difficult periods in her life," according to the character description.

In addition to reconnecting with this old friend, Clark, along with Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch), will be dealing with all the stress, pressures, and complexities that come with being working parents in today's society.

Superman & Lois, which was ordered straight to series, also stars Dylan Walsh as Lois' father General Sam Lane and Jordan Elsass and Alexander Garfin as Jonathan and Jordan Kent. Lois mentioned her and Clark's sons at the end of "Crisis on Infinite Earths." (They'd only had one child before everything changed as a result of the events of that crossover.)

The series, which was supposed to film its pilot this spring, is written and executive produced by The Flash's Todd Helbing. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Geoff Johns also serve as executive producers.

In addition to playing Sloan on Entourage, Chriqui's previous TV credits include The Passage, Shut Eye, Murder in the First.