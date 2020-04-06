'All Rise' to Return With a Coronavirus-Themed Episode Filmed Remotely

One CBS show isn't letting the ongoing health crisis stop its progress as All Rise has announced plans for a special virtual episode.

The freshman series will return Monday, May 4, with Judge Lola Carmichael (Simone Missick) presiding virtually over a bench trial. A direct response to the COVID-19 pandemic, this episode will tackle how the justice system continues on during the coronavirus crisis with insight provided by consulting producer Gil Garcetti, who previously served as Los Angeles County District Attorney.

Viewers can also expect to find out how the characters are managing their "new normal" in everyday life as they continue their professional duties from home while maintaining their personal lives.

The installment has been written and inspired by current events and will be produced and filmed using FaceTime, WebEx, Zoom and other available social media and online tech. "It's a unique chance for our All Rise family to band together — in our different homes, even cities — to tell a story about resilience, justice and the power of community," executive producer Greg Spottiswood said in a statement.

The episode will be filmed by the stars in their own homes, and producers hope to use VFX in order to swap in accurate backgrounds for the characters. Along with interior shots, a cinematographer operating from a vehicle will capture exterior footage of the barren Los Angeles streets to reflect the current state of the world. It will all be shot while abiding by social distancing rules, and executive producer Michael Robin will direct the installment.

In this episode of the courthouse drama, Judge Benner (Marg Helgenberger), after debating merits of continuing their work during this time, allows Lola to preside over a virtual trial that involves a dispute between brothers over a stolen car. Meanwhile, Emily (Jessica Camacho) represents the defendant, a graffiti artist and Mark (Wilson Bethel) prosecutes for the D.A.'s office, the first time he's tried a case in Lola's court.

Also, Mark and Quinn continue to explore their relationship while quarantined in separate spaces, Judge Benner oversees court from afar, and Sara (Lindsay Mendez) has to balance her day job with her new side job as a food delivery driver. Also, Luke (J. Alex Brinson) and Emily's relationship is "taxed by separation," while germaphobe Sherrie (Ruthie Ann Miles) contends with the current health climate. Don't miss it when All Rise's virtual episode airs this May on CBS.

All Rise (Virtual Episode), Monday, May 4, 9/8c, CBS