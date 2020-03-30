Tyler Perry's 'If Loving You Is Wrong' Returns for Final Season on OWN (VIDEO)

With a diverse cast and storylines ranging from heartfelt to scandalous, the sexy, sleek drama If Loving You Is Wrong takes viewers into the lives of a group of husbands, wives and friends that live and love in the same middle-class neighborhood. The fifth and final season premieres Tuesday, March 31 on OWN.

This season promises to be explosive and sexier than ever before while revealing some long-awaited answers to viewers’ burning questions. Life-changing catastrophes will leave the town reeling and changed forever. Death and destruction is all around and will leave everyone reeling forever as the season finale literally explodes off the screen.

On the Season 5 opening episode, "An Old Skeleton," secrets abound and skeletons come out to play in the small community of Maxine, Ohio.

The series stars April Parker-Jones, Amanda Clayton, Edwina Findley Dickerson, Zulay Henao, Heather Hemmens, Charles Malik Whitfield, Eltony Williams, Joel Rush and Aiden Turner.

If Loving You Is Wrong, Season 5 Premiere, Tuesday, March 31, 10/9c, OWN