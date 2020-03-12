Hannah Ann Sluss Wants to Date Tyler Cameron on 'Bachelor in Paradise'

First comes love, then comes a televised breakup, then comes... Bachelor in Paradise? Just days after her disastrous on-camera split from former Bachelor Peter Weber, Hannah Ann Sluss is already talking about moving on — with Hannah Brown's hunky Bachelorette runner-up, Tyler Cameron.

The 23-year-old appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week and hinted that fans should probably expect to see her on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 this summer. Not only did she confirm that she's 100 percent single "and ready to mingle," she added, "There might be a bikini waiting for me. I don't know."

It's no surprise the blue-eyed beauty is ready to find love with someone new. The two-night Bachelor finale showed Peter getting down on one knee and proposing to the model, only to call off the engagement weeks later. Hannah Ann was left in tears, faulting the pilot for robbing her of her first-ever engagement.

"When I said yes to you, I said yes to a partnership. And I said yes to us being teammates and working together," she told him during their heart-wrenching split. "If you can't give me that love in return that's not a relationship. I told you I would stay by your side even if it killed me."

But now it seems as though she's ready to move past the tears and focus on her future, and she knows who she wants that future to be with. When asked if there's someone special she'd want to date while in Paradise, she shared, "I think this is the easiest question. Tyler Cameron!"

The NYC-based model appeared on Brown's season of The Bachelorette back in 2019 and went on to date supermodel Gigi Hadid shortly after filming wrapped.

While he's currently single, there's no word on if the 27-year-old has any plans to join the cast of Paradise this summer. Still, there's no denying he would make a beautiful couple with Hannah Ann. Not only are they both models, they both know what it feels like to have their heart broken on national television. It's a match made in heaven, isn't it?

