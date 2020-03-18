Clare Crawley Says 'The Bachelorette' Is Still Casting for Her Season

The coronavirus outbreak in the United States has halted production on Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette, but that doesn’t mean she’s stopped her search for love!

In fact, the 38-year-old took to Instagram on Tuesday, March 17 and encouraged her fans and viewers to continue submitting eligible men for her Season 16, especially with the return to filming still unclear.

“I feel like since we have a break in the show right now, I don’t think it’s too late to submit people. So, submit them, why not? What’s the worst that could happen?” she said.

This news also comes just one week after ABC released the 32 contestants who would be competing for her love in 2020. Because of Clare’s age, fans were a bit confused to see that more than half the men in the cast are in their 20s.

Needless to say, people took to Twitter to share their confusion over the casting news and to ask why producers decided to cast so many younger men.

i thought the WHOLE POINT of casting a 38 year old bachelorette was to have more mature contestants........then they cast dudes who are FIFTEEN YEARS YOUNGER??????? WHY #thebachelorette pic.twitter.com/J98r7506bs — rilee (@rileerosetta) March 11, 2020

The whole point of casting Claire was to get more mature contestants, are they really going to hook up a 38 year old and a bunch of 25 year olds? I’m done with all this producer-created drama 😫 #TheBachelorette — Raha (@MissRaha) March 11, 2020

they are already playing my girl Clare with all these young ass contestants. Like we get it, we need younger men for Peter’s girls but don’t do my girl like that. We have had 2 seasons in a row of disappointing endings. #TheBachelorette — floridian swamp rat 💫 (@Nadia20) March 11, 2020

So much for getting older guys...Only 1 is older than Clare and only 1 is Clare's age. Most are 33 or younger. #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/OpKRmyyN6r — Melissa Maria (@MelissaMaria_M) March 11, 2020

Host Chris Harrison also shared his thoughts on the show casting new guys in another Instagram Live video. “It’s not such a bad idea, I mean it’s not out of the realm of possibility,” he stated.

“The thought that 25, 30, 35 guys, everybody that was able to take time off and come on the Bachelorette is going to be able to come back again whenever we do this — ‘cause we don’t have a set time of when we’re gonna come back … the idea that everybody is going to be able to take off work and do this again [is] probably very slim."

The Bachelorette, Season 16 Premiere, TBD, ABC