What'd You Think of the 'Westworld'-'Game of Thrones' Crossover? (POLL)

[Warning: This gallery contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 3, Episode 2 of Westworld, "The Winter Line."]

Two different shows from HBO's reputable library crossed paths in Sunday's Westworld episode, when Game of Thrones showrunners D.B Weiss and David Benioff appeared as lab technicians alongside one memorable Thrones character.

While the showrunners may have slayed the Mother of Dragons, Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) by means of Jon Snow (Kit Harington), they did spare her sole surviving dragon, Drogon. The winged creature appeared alongside Weiss and Benioff for a cameo in the March 22 installment, as the two lab techs discussed ways in which to bring the dragon with them.

The crossover was a longtime coming as fans theorized that Westeros could be included in the Delos Park family, allowing for a connection between the two favorites. The cameos in "The Winter Line" essentially accepted this theory as a bit of Westworld reality.

In the past, Westworld has given other shoutouts to its HBO predecessor in the form of easter eggs like a Season 2 nod to Thrones' opening title gyrosphere, which was seen in the library Logan (Ben Barnes) brings Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) and Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) to in the finale episode.

This time around, the cameos happened when Bernard, who was being led by Stubbs (Luke Hemsworth), passed the men and dragon on their way to look up Maeve (Thandie Newton) in the system after finding her control unit had been removed from her body in storage.

Whether or not you enjoyed Thrones' ending, it's hard to deny the cleverness of the cameo. But we want to hear from you — below, let us know what you thought of the appearance in the poll.

