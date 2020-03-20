'Hawaii Five-0': Watch the Tearful Series Finale Trailer (VIDEO)

Grab your tissues because, after 10 seasons, it's time for CBS's Hawaii Five-0 to wrap up for good.

The reboot, which was a hit out of the gate when it premiered in 2010 with Alex O'Loughlin taking over the role of Lieutenant Commander Steve McGarrett (originally played by Jack Lord in the 1968-80 series, also on CBS), surprised everyone by announcing recently that the show was coming to an end with its final episode airing on April 3 at 9/8c on CBS.

The final two episodes were originally set to air back-to-back on the finale date but after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the NCAA college basketball tournament, airdates shifted and now the penultimate episode — featuring guest star Chuck Norris — will now air on March 27 with the final one-hour episode airing on April 3.

CBS released the finale trailer, which you'll see pays tribute to original cast members Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park (who left after Season 7) as well as newer cast members Meaghan Rath and Beulah Koale. (No, Kim and Park do not appear in the finale). Also seen in the trailer is former cast member Masi Oka as well as current cast members Scott Caan, Chi McBride, Ian Anthony Dale and Jorge Garcia.

Check out the trailer above and it's totally OK if you start to feel the tears welling up.

Hawaii Five-0, Series Finale, Friday, April 3, 9/8c, CBS