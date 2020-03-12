Katrina Law Says 'Hawaii Five-0's Series Finale Will Make Fans' Wish 'Come True'

In just a few short weeks, Hawaii Five-0 fans will be saying aloha to their favorite characters.

CBS announced February 28 that the long-running drama will be ending its 10-season run with a two-hour finale on Friday, April 3, with what CBS Television Studios President David Stapf promised will be "a big sendoff."

It's already been announced that recurring cast members James Marsters (Victor Hesse), William Sadler (John McGarrett), and Mark Dacascos (Wo Fat), who all played major roles throughout the series, will return for the final episode.

TV Insider recently chatted with Katrina Law and got some scoop on H50's farewell.

How are the upcoming episodes going to be building to the series finale?

Katrina Law: The series finale is just action-packed and I'm pretty sure the audience, they're going to have heart palpitations and then they're going to cry hysterically. They're going to cry for many reasons.

I think one of my favorite parts about the finale without giving away spoilers is that Peter Lenkov and the writing team really trusted in the actors to take on their own goodbyes. When we did our final scene, there were just tears all around and just a lot of gratefulness so I hope the audience really picks up on that and feels it.

Can you say anything about a case or whether it's open-ended or complete closure?

For the Five-0 fans, there's never going to be closure because they're going to want this show to continue on. That being said, I think it's a beautiful finale and you see people finding closure in their own way.

But there is an entire group of fans who have been desperately wanting something for years now, and it's been breaking my heart to watch them on Twitter and Instagram, and I'm so excited for them, because I think their wish is going to come true and I can't wait to see their reactions.

We already know we’re going to be seeing at least three returning characters, but can you tease any others? How would you say it compares to the returns like you were part of with Arrow's series finale? More? Less?

There's definitely less, because the Arrowverse is huge and expansive with multi-universes and worlds, so we definitely have less. The returns are going to be very, very powerful and very fulfilling.

Any fun behind-the-scenes anecdotes from filming this season or the finale?

The shenanigans on the last day were a lot of fun. We basically said our goodbyes on a street that was being blocked off where we were shooting, and we sang songs and we gave speeches and we took photos. It was just a lot of fun because it's normally in a little bit more of a controlled environment. It was just a lot of gratefulness and a lot of love in the last couple of days of just people saying goodbyes and lots of selfies.

