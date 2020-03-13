CBS Reworks Schedule & 'Hawaii Five-0' Series Finale Post-March Madness Cancellation

TV shows are shutting down and delaying production. Movie releases are being pushed back. Events are being canceled. And the latest change due to the coronavirus affects the air date for the end of one of CBS' long-running dramas.

Hawaii Five-0 was originally slated to say aloha with a two-hour series finale on Friday, April 3, beginning at 9/8c. However, due to March Madness being canceled, CBS has reworked its schedule. Instead, the first part will air on Friday, March 27, with the final episode still slated for April 3 (at 9/8c).

As for the CBS Daytime lineup, The Price Is Right and Let's Make a Deal will air encores, while The Young and the Restless, The Bold and the Beautiful, and The Talk will air original episodes.

See CBS' full new primetime schedule through April 3 below.

Thursday, March 19

8:00 pm: Young Sheldon (Rerun)

8:31 pm: Young Sheldon (Rerun)

9:01 pm: Mom (Rerun)

9:30 pm: Bob Hearts Abishola (Rerun)

10:00 pm: Tommy (Rerun)

Friday, March 20

8:00 pm: MacGyver (Rerun)

9:00 pm: Hawaii Five-0 (Rerun)

10:00 pm: Blue Bloods (Rerun)

Saturday, March 21

8:00 pm: FBI (Rerun)

9:00 pm: NCIS: New Orleans (Rerun)

Thursday, March 26

8:00 pm: Young Sheldon (Rerun)

8:31 pm: Young Sheldon (Rerun)

9:01 pm: Mom (Rerun)

9:30 pm: The Neighborhood (Rerun)

10:00 pm: FBI: Most Wanted (Rerun)

Friday, March 27

8:00 pm: MacGyver (Original)

9:00 pm: Hawaii Five-0 (Original)

10:00 pm: Blue Bloods (Rerun)

Saturday, March 28

9:00 pm: 48 Hours

Friday, April 3

8:00 pm: MacGyver (Original)

9:00 pm: Hawaii Five-0 (Series Finale)

10:00 pm: Blue Bloods (Original)