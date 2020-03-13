Randy Fenoli on 'Say Yes to the Dress: America's Massive Central Park Wedding (VIDEO)

Wedding bells are ringin'!

Say Yes to the Dress spinoff Say Yes to the Dress: America is throwing a massive wedding with 52 couples (one from each state, plus Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico) for its two-hour grand finale on Saturday, March 14.

"It's one of the most magical and incredible experiences of my entire life," host/bridal designer/officiant Randy Fenoli gushes to TV Insider.

'Say Yes to the Dress America': Randy Fenoli Teases 52-Couple Ceremony The season will follow 10 brides from the event as they prepare for their big day.

Fenoli met with 10 of the brides throughout the season, but for the rest of the brides in the finale, they're on a tight deadline that no bride would wish upon another person — they each had to commit to the dress of their dreams in under 48 hours. After that came a speedy round of alterations, and then they were good to go for a giant wedding taking place in New York City's Central Park on a 90-degree day last July. What could possibly go wrong, right?

Well, in addition to a groom getting heatstroke ("I made a promise to marry 52 couples," Fenoli adds. "and I don't break a promise"), there were about eight to 10 ladies who had some trouble nailing down their wedding day look. "We had a few meltdowns in hair and makeup because every bride has this vision of how she wants to look on her wedding day," he explains.

Somehow though, it all came together in a major way — some of the brides even jumped in to help Miss Congeniality-style! "For me, what really makes this show so incredible and so timely is that with everything that's going on in our world right now, that everything's so divisive, just to see everyone come together to see how much more we have in common than what divides us," Fenoli says.

And though this was shot before the COVID-19 crisis, we would still love to see Randy top SYTTDA with a worldwide version... someday!

Say Yes to the Dress: America, Finale, Saturday, March 14, 8/7c, TLC