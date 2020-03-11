Worth Watching: 'Modern Family' Marathon, 'Dirty Money' and 'On My Block' Return to Netflix

A selective critical checklist of notable Wednesday TV:

Modern Family (8/7c, ABC): As the Emmy-winning comedy prepares to sign off for good on April 8, see how it all began in the sensational pilot episode from 2009, which kicks off a three-hour prime-time block of fan-favorite repeat episodes. The lineup includes that embarrassing moment from 2011 when the kids walked in on Claire (Julie Bowen) and Phil (Ty Burrell) in the act, the adults' Las Vegas getaway from 2014, and one of the most clever episodes in the show's history, from 2015, which plays out entirely on Claire's computer screen while she's stuck at the airport FaceTiming with the rest of the family.

Dirty Money (streaming on Netflix): A second season of Oscar-winning documentarian Alex Gibney's muckraking series takes on big names in big business in sobering exposés on corruption. Subjects include Wells Fargo's consumer fraud case, the real-estate practices of Jared Kushner, plastics producer FormosaPlastics, the life cycle of gold from cartel mines to consumer products, and the swindling of a Malaysian Sovereign Wealth fund.

Also new on Netflix: a third season of the inner-city comedy On My Block, following the antics of four street-smart high-schoolers coming of age in a rough L.A. neighborhood.

The Masked Singer (8/7c, Fox): It's time for the final six costumed celebrities to take the stage, belting their hearts out under the weight of outlandish costumes. See if you can figure out who's masquerading as Night Angel, The Bear, The Astronaut, T-Rex, The Rhino and The Swan.

Inside Wednesday TV: The tribes drop their buffs on CBS's Survivor: Winners at War (8/7c), which means a whole mess of shifting alliances among the remaining castaways… Laila Ali guests as herself on CBS's S.W.A.T. (10/9c) when Deacon (Jay Harrington) takes a job working security at a boxing match, and a prize fighter's wife is abducted… So who cares if they can dance if they can make you laugh? In E!'s The Funny Dance Show (10:30/9:30c), teams of comedians work with professional choreographers and backup dancers to hone routines for judged dance-offs. In the opener, Jessimae Peluso and Flula Borg face off against Candice Thompson and Maz Jobrani, with So You Think You Can Dance's Allison Holker, The Real's Loni Love and comedian Justin Martindale judging. Hosts are Justine Marino and Heidi Heaslet, who developed these shenanigans at the Comedy Store.