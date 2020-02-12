Which Winner From 'Survivor' Season 40: 'Winners At War' Are You? (QUIZ)

The milestone 40th season of Survivor brings back 20 past winners to compete for the largest prize in reality show history: $2 million.

If the season title, Winners at War, indicates anything, it’s that this season is bound to be one of the craziest to date. With a mix of fan favorites, seasoned veterans and one-time winners, the stakes are higher than ever.

Whether you’re sassy like Sandra or strong like Jeremy, everyone can connect to one of the champions. Want to know which Survivor: Winners at War contestant you are? Take our quiz to find out!

