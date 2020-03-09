'Grey's Anatomy's Camilla Luddington Announces Pregnancy (PHOTO)

Camilla Luddington's on-screen family may be down one on Grey's Anatomy, but off-screen, it's growing.

On Monday, the actress announced her pregnancy on Instagram. "Matt and I are so happy to fiiiiinally post after months of 'hiding' that I am pregnant! We are beyond excited to add to our little family and give Hayden a sibling," she captioned a photo showing off her baby bump with Cinderella.

Luddington added that she's been quiet on social media lately due to "the exhaustion and ... the morning (read: alllllll day) sickness," all while filming.

While it is possible that Grey's Anatomy writes in her pregnancy, it's more likely that they'll simply work around it and we might see Jo spend a lot of time behind tables or in the OR or in more close-up shots. After all, wouldn't it just be cruel to have Jo find out she's pregnant right after husband Alex (Justin Chambers) left her for his ex-wife and their twins?

However, the drama that would ensue — maybe she'll have a one-night stand or move on with Link (Chris Carmack), who may or may not be the father of Amelia's (Caterina Scorsone) baby — would fit with the ABC medical drama.

Considering Grey's is working around Jesse Williams' schedule while he's on Broadway, it's likely the same will happen (and is already happening) with Luddington.

