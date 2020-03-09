'New Amsterdam' Sneak Peek: Helen Continues to Investigate Castro's Trial (VIDEO)

Castro's (Ana Villafañe) in the wrong hospital if she wants to get away with anything.

TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's episode of New Amsterdam, and Helen (Freema Agyeman) is just as determined as ever to find out what the other doctor is up to.

But might Helen go too far to get answers? Looking through a patient's file is one thing, but what she does in the clip above might be a bit questionable. Watch to see if she'll get away with it.

In "Double Blind," Helen shared her concerns about Castro hiding the side effects of her drug with a friend off-the-record. Just as Helen was trying to find documentation of whether a patient was on the protocol or the placebo, Castro caught her. She explained the patient's symptoms with another diagnosis, and Helen seemed to accept that. However, then she discovered that she was right to question Castro.

"She altered her patient's numbers before treatment so their tumors would look worse," Helen revealed in a voicemail she left for her friend. "So her drug will appear to be performing better than it actually is. Castro altered her trial."

In "Perspectives," Max (Ryan Eggold), Bloom (Janet Montgomery), and Reynolds (Jocko Sims) frantically recount a patient's past encounter that could lead to a massive lawsuit. Also, Iggy (Tyler Labine) confronts a local middle school about its teaching polices, and Kapoor (Anupam Kher) lets his superstitions take over.

New Amsterdam, Tuesdays, 10/9c, NBC