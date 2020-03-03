'New Amsterdam' Adds Daniel Dae Kim in Recurring Role as Trauma Surgeon

Reynolds' (Jocko Sims) future may be up in the air on New Amsterdam, but at least Max (Ryan Eggold) is going to be bolstering his staff as Season 2 continues.

Daniel Dae Kim will be recurring as Dr. Cassian Shin, the new head trauma surgeon, beginning with the April 7 episode, Deadline reports. In that episode, titled "Pandemic," an unknown, deathly strain of the flu causes chaos at New Amsterdam. Helen's (Freema Agyeman) patience is tested by Dr. Shin's unorthodox medical practices.

Reynolds is set to move to San Francisco after his fiancée Evie took a job there. Max, however, isn't exactly making it easy for him, so we'll have to wait to see if the head of cardiac surgery is truly leaving. Perhaps fans should be happy that's not Dr. Shin's role in the hospital? (Although they could be keeping Reynolds' fate under wraps, so we'll have to see how this plays out.)

New Amsterdam was renewed for three more seasons in January, but we'll have to wait and see how long Dr. Shin sticks around at the hospital.

Kim is best known for his roles on Lost (Jin) and Hawaii Five-0 (Chin Ho Kelly). He is currently an executive producer and recurred as Dr. Jackson Han on ABC's medical drama The Good Doctor. His previous TV credits also include She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, The Legend of Korra, and The Andromeda Strain.

New Amsterdam, Tuesdays, 10/9c, NBC