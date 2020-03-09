Sunday TV Ratings: 'American Idol' Sees Uptick, 'The Rookie' Hits High
While CBS newsmagazine 60 Minutes once again won Sunday night with total viewers (9.25 million), ABC's singing competition American Idol saw a slight rise from last week's season-low (6.99 million) and also won the night in the 18-49 demo.
In its fourth week of its current season (the 18th season overall, its third of the ABC revival), Idol's 18-49 rating (1.3) was steady with last week but down from the 1.5 rating it posted in its February 16 season premiere.
In the 10 pm hour, it was a repeat of last week's results with ABC's The Rookie and CBS's NCIS: New Orleans splitting the hour with the former winning in the 18-49 demo (0.8 rating) and the latter grabbing the hour in total viewers (5.67 million). NBC's Good Girls came in third once again in the hour.
Here's the breakdown for Sunday, March 8, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):
|Time
|Show
|Adults 18-49 ratings
|Total Viewers (millions)
|7:00 p.m.
|60 Minutes (CBS)
|0.8
|9.25
|America’s Funniest Home Videos – R (ABC)
|0.8
|4.96
|Simpsons - R (Fox)
|0.7
|3.43
|Little Big Shots - R (NBC)
|0.3
|3.10
|7:30 p.m.
|Duncanville – R (Fox)
|0.3
|1.06
|8 p.m.
|American Idol (ABC)
|1.3
|7.19
|The Simpsons (Fox)
|0.5
|1.60
|God Friended Me (CBS)
|0.5
|5.94
|Little Big Shots (NBC)
|0.4
|3.10
|Batwoman (CW)
|0.2
|774,000
|8:30 p.m.
|Duncanville (Fox)
|0.4
|1.07
|9 p.m.
|Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
|0.5
|1.30
|NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)
|0.6
|6.44
|Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (NBC)
|0.4
|1.95
|Supergirl (CW)
|0.2
|676,000
|9:30 p.m.
|Family Guy (Fox)
|0.5
|1.45
|10 p.m.
|The Rookie (ABC)
|0.8
|5.13
|NCIS: New Orleans (CBS)
|0.5
|5.67
|Good Girls (NBC)
|0.5
|1.89