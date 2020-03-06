'The Flash' Sets Brandon McKnight & Kayla Compton as Series Regulars in Season 7

The newest members of the teams at STAR Labs and the Citizen aren't going anywhere.

Recurring stars Brandon McKnight and Kayla Compton, who play Chester P. Runk and Allegra Garcia, respectively, have been upped to series regulars for The Flash Season 7, Deadline reports. The superhero drama was renewed for the 2020-2021 season in January along with 12 other CW shows.

Both characters debuted early on in Season 6 as part of the meta-of-the-week storyline (in the premiere for Chester, Episode 2 for Allegra). Chester was unknowingly responsible for creating black holes around Central City, while Allegra was falsely accused of murder. (Her cousin had also received meta powers the night of the particle accelerator explosion.)

Since then, Allegra has started working for Iris at the Citizen, occasionally using her powers to help the team, and Chester has begun helping out at STAR Labs while Cisco (Carlos Valdes) is off on a mission across Earth-Prime. Furthermore, Nash (Tom Cavanagh) just revealed why he has a photo of himself with Allegra's doppelgänger: she was a former employee.

With those storylines, Season 6 has already set up reasons for both to stick around in a significant capacity. Chester can work comms and help out at STAR Labs as a tech genius (and Barry has officially welcomed him to the team now). That can also give Cisco time to have a life outside of the team (remember why he took the meta cure?).

Allegra is part of Iris' (Candice Patton) life away from the team and can also be an asset in the field since she can manipulate the electromagnetic spectrum. And she and Frost (Danielle Panabaker) have bonded. Plus, we'll have to wait and see exactly what's to come regarding in her relationship with Nash on Earth-Prime.

