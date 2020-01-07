The CW Renews 'The Flash,' 'All American,' 'Riverdale' & 10 More for 2020-2021

If you're a fan of any of the CW shows, you're in luck.

The network announced Tuesday that it has renewed 13 of its current series. It has also ordered 13 more scripts for the upcoming midseason series Katy Keene ahead of its premiere on February 6.

The shows returning for the 2020-2021 season are: All American (Season 3), Batwoman (Season 2), Black Lightning (Season 4), Charmed (Season 3), DC's Legends of Tomorrow (Season 6), Dynasty (Season 4), The Flash (Season 7), In the Dark (Season 3), Legacies (Season 3), Nancy Drew (Season 2), Riverdale (Season 5), Roswell, New Mexico (Season 3), and Supergirl (Season 6). Premiere dates will be announced at a later time.

"These early orders for next season give our production teams a head start in plotting out story arcs and a jump on hiring staff, and this also provides us with a strong foundation of established, fan-favorite CW shows to build on for next season," Mark Pedowitz, President, The CW Network, said in a statement.

"We've been thrilled with the creative direction of all three new series, and even though we are in the very early stages of our new full stack streaming strategy, which allows viewers to catch up on our new shows from the beginning, we're already seeing incredibly positive results from our multiplatform viewership for Nancy Drew and Batwoman," he added.

The CW will be saying goodbye to three of its long-running series in 2020: Arrow (January 28), Supernatural (May 18), and The 100 (summer).