'How to Get Away With Murder' Promises Answers in Final Episodes (VIDEO)

Who will get away with murder?

That's just one of several burning questions for the back-half of How to Get Away With Murder's final season, and fortunately, a just-released promo promises answers.

It's been a few long months since the fall finale ended with the reveal of Asher's (Matt McGorry) murder and Michaela (Aja Naomi King) and Connor (Jack Falahee) were arrested for the crime. But who killed Asher? Watch the promo below to see who thinks "they're all murderers" and "need to die now, too."

There's also the matter of who killed Annalise (Viola Davis) and the circumstances surrounding her death — and the funeral that brought Wes (Alfred Enoch) seemingly back from the dead. "Annalise does die, I will say," creator Peter Nowalk revealed. "I'll also add, we all die."

We're just 4 weeks away from finding out the biggest question of all, will they get away with it? #HTGAWM pic.twitter.com/leEgJWTpRM — How To Get Away ABC (@HowToGetAwayABC) March 6, 2020

The final six episodes pick up right where the fall finale left off, with those arrests and Annalise fleeing Philadelphia in the present-day.

"From this point on, we're going to be in present day for the most part, so whenever we come back, you'll get to see who's at the door for sure," Rome Flynn teased about who paid Gabriel a visit in Episode 9. "They won't keep you waiting too long to find out who it is."

The series finale will air on Thursday, May 14.

How to Get Away With Murder, Final Episodes, Thursday, April 2, 10/9c, ABC