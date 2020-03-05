'Jersey Shore Family Vacation': Mike's Out of Prison & Read to 'Make Babies' (RECAP)

Tonight's episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation picks up just hours before Mike's release from prison, and to celebrate, the roommates rent the house they stayed in last summer while they await his arrival.

But just as all the roommates start to settle into their new home, Jenni gets a text from her ex-husband Roger Mathews. While they had planned for him to take care of their two kids while she was away with the Jersey Shore crew, it doesn't seem as though he's on board with their plan.

"The situation with Roger is so sticky," she says. "Like yes, we have a contract and we have to follow it but I really thought if we were great co-parents and working with each other we could switch off. But apparently that's not the situation right now."

Regardless, she appears to put their problems behind her temporarily as the roommates head out to dinner. But she's not the only one dealing with drama. Angelina shows up at the restaurant to meet the group and shares that she has a stress rash on her arm from planning her own wedding. She tells the group that she's debating if she should get a prenup before tying the knot to her fiance Chris. JWoww, who just recently went through a divorce, tells her that a prenup is 100% necessary, and informs the group that due to her custody agreement with Roger, she'll likely have to be travel back home throughout filming.

We cut to the next morning and it's officially Mike's release date. After decorating their apartment with "Welcome Home" decor, his wife Lauren heads out to the prison — which is over 200 miles away — with a producer. After the lengthy ride, Mike finally is released and walks out of the jail wearing a shirt that reads, "The comeback is always greater than the setback."

"Where to?" Lauren asks him in the car.

"Straight to the Jersey Shore," he replies with a laugh.

But it's not time to see the roommates just yet, as a very special pizza party night with Lauren takes priority. Mike calls the pizza place and makes a very extensive order on his drive home, complete with four different pies, fried shrimp, french fries, chicken fingers, soda, and then some. "I just want to get home with my wife right now and get on some comfy clothes, see my dog Moses, and snuggle together," he says.

When they walk in the door of their apartment, Mike becomes emotional when he greets their dog. Moments later, Lauren breaks down in tears herself. It's hard not to get choked up watching these two as they've been through so much over the past eight months.

"My wife has seen me at my worst and now she deserves me at my best," Mike says.

Later on, Mike calls the roommates on FaceTime and thanks them for staying in touch over the past eight months. He tells them that he's going to spend the night with Lauren "making babies" but he'll be coming to the house tomorrow.

It's clear the gang is excited to welcome their friend back into the house, and Vinny puts it perfectly by adding, "Mike has always been a huge integral part of our group and we felt that when he left. So just having him back also just completes us as a whole."

