The cast of Jersey Shore has turned their 15 minutes of fame into 15 years, and they’re not slowing down anytime soon. Jersey Shore: Family Vacation returns for Season 8 on Thursday, May 29, and Vinny Guadagnino promises a “packed season” for viewers.

The big trip this season will take the cast to Jamaica to see where Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio‘s girlfriend, Nikki Hall, grew up, but there’s also plenty more to celebrate, as the group will also honor the show’s 15-year anniversary.

“It’s a very fun season, but at the end when we celebrate our 15th anniversary, we actually put our hands in cement at the shore house,” Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino tells TV Insider. “Now there’s a permanent record of our signature and handprint.” Jokingly, Guadagnino adds, “That’s our version of a Hollywood star. A handprint on the sidewalk in Seaside.”

Family Vacation has allowed the reality stars to include their families in the show, but now that some of the kids have gotten older, there’s been some hesitation.

“Lorenzo’s going to be 13, Giovanna’s going to be 11. They don’t like it that much,” Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi admits. “It’s hard because when I do my things at home I want to show me being a mom, but they’re like, ‘Mom we don’t want to be on camera.’ So I’m like, ‘Angelo!’ I got Angelo to show my mommy side. I don’t want to force my kids to be on TV. The two of them are like, ‘Eh.'”

Jenni “JWoww” Farley’s preteen, Meilani, is more open to being on the show (she “loves” it, Farley says), but “asks for consent for posting her [on Instagram].” Meanwhile, Sorrentino’s eldest son, Romeo, is “starting to like [the cameras] more and more.”

So, could there possibly be a spinoff featuring the kids one day? “You always want better for your kids,” Farley says, with Polizzi adding, “Ugh, do something different, please!” However, they acknowledge that they’d be able to help guide the kids in the right direction. “Kris Jenner, all the way!” Farley notes.

“I definitely feel like it’s unavoidable at this point,” Sorrentino says. “The kids have grown up with the cameras now, so it looks like it’s highly likely there could be a spinoff in the future, possibly.”

For more on what’s to come this season, including scoop on Angelina Pivarnick‘s breakup, Polizzi reconnecting with her birth family, the hunt to find Guadagnino a special someone, the latest on Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, and more, check out the video above.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Season 8 Premiere, Thursday, May 29, 8/7c, MTV