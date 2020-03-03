Catherine Bell Returning as Mac in 'NCIS: Los Angeles' Season 11

Catherine Bell is back in uniform in the spinoff of the spinoff of her original series, JAG.

The actress, who reprised her role as Sarah "Mac" MacKenzie for the Season 10 finale and Season 11 premiere, announced her return for another NCIS: LA episode on Instagram Monday. "After 15 years I am putting the @marines uniform back on for another exciting episode," she wrote. "Mac is back!!" See her in the uniform below.

'NCIS: LA': The Best 'JAG' Moments in Season 10 (PHOTOS) All the best moments from Harm and Mac's guest spots in the final two episodes of the season.

When fans last saw Mac, she and Harm (David James Elliott) had finally reunited in person. (After their breakup, they hadn't seen each other in nine years!) "We never gave it a shot, a real try, never put our all into it because we were scared to," she told him after they'd helped the team. They also elected to not leave their fate up to a coin flip again (a wise decision). They seemed to stand a real chance at a possible future — or at least a better shot than they did before they crossed paths again. And the door was open for both to return. (The team did return to Harm's ship for a case, though he wasn't aboard, earlier this season.)

As for what brings Bell back as Mac, she'll return in the April 19 episode, TVLine reports. And while she helped the team last time, she's looking for them to return the favor after two SEALs accuse their chief of killing an unarmed Taliban prisoner.

Let's hope her guest spot includes a happy update on her and Harm's relationship.

