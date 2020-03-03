Worth Watching: Moira Offends 'Schitt's Creek,' Super Tuesday Coverage, Return of 'Empire'

A selective critical checklist of notable Tuesday TV:

Schitt's Creek (9/8c, Pop TV): You'd think by now that the town of Schitt's Creek would be immune to the excesses of the Roses, but somehow, the townspeople take great offense to an interview Moira (the great Catherine O'Hara) gives to People magazine. On the family front, Johnny (Eugene Levy) gets way too involved in the romantic life of daughter Alexis (Annie Murphy), and that won't end well.

Super Tuesday: Most of the major broadcast networks, and all cable news, will go wall-to-wall in prime time with results of the Super Tuesday primaries. It could be a nail-biter for several of the remaining candidates for the Democratic presidential nomination, and their followers.

Empire (9/8c, Fox): Zigging where its broadcast rivals zag, Fox counters by bringing its once-hit drama about a music dynasty back from a nearly three-month hiatus to finish out its final season. Life for the Lyons is more turbulent than ever, as they deal with a loss and a trauma from the past, which another revolution threatens their future. (Meanwhile, former series star Jussie Smollett is back in the news.)

Fox's medical drama The Resident (8/7c) is also new, as the hospital reels from Red Rock's latest move: cutting the entire OBGYN department, and it's up to Conrad (Matt Czuchry) to tell the residents it's time to go.

Inside Tuesday TV: A wedding is looming on OWN's sexy Cherish the Day (10/9c), but when Evan (Alano Miller) takes a day off from his new tech venture to help Gently (Xosha Roquemore) make some wedding-planning decisions, they find it hard to find any common ground… Investigation Discovery's Reasonable Doubt (10/9c) is back for a third season, with retired homicide detective Chris Anderson and defense lawyer Fatima Silva reopening cases to see if justice was served — starting with a man who was convicted of killing his wife, though he insists he passed out while polishing his gun… Portlandia and Saturday Night Live veteran Fred Armisen guests on TBS's wacky Miracle Workers: Dark Ages (10:30/9:30c) as a temperamental rock star who Prince Chauncley (Daniel Radcliffe) encounters at a music festival.