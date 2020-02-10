'Cherish the Day': Ava DuVernay Previews the 'Dreamy' Romantic Drama (VIDEO)

"Ryan Murphy can't have all the fun," laughs executive producer/director Ava DuVernay (When They See Us) about her new series, Cherish the Day, which embraces the anthology format. The series follows a romantic story that begins when caretaker Gently (The Mindy Project's Xosha Roquemore) and app developer Evan (Underground's Alano Miller) meet and fall in love.

Each episode of the drama, which debuts with a two-night premiere on February 11 (at 10/9c) and 12 (at 8/7c) on OWN, focuses on a single day in the relationship of Gently and Evan, covering five years in the eight-episode first season. Also starring in the series is the legendary Cicely Tyson as Miss Luma Lee Langston, who employs Gently and offers advice when they spend time together.

Duvernay, Roquemore, and Miller stopped by to talk to TV Insider at the recent Television Critics Association winter press room.

During the chat, which you can watch above, Roquemore likens the long stretches of dialogue in the series to Shakespeare. DuVernay also talks about why Los Angeles was the perfect location for this romance to develop between Gently and Evan. She also shares why she thinks crying and stomping out of the room (and coming back together) in a dramatic story is "dreamy."

Cherish the Day, Two-Night Premiere, Tuesday, February 11 (at 10/9c) and Wednesday, February 12 (at 8/7c) on OWN. Subsequent episodes will air on Wednesdays at 8/7c on OWN.