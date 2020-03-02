'Gossip Girl' Reboot on HBO Max Casts Emily Alyn Lind as Lead

XOXO, is this the new Gossip Girl? (Probably not.)

Emily Alyn Lind will play one of the lead characters, Audrey, in the HBO Max reboot, Deadline reports. She "has been in a long term relationship and is beginning to wonder what more could be out there." When better for that to happen than when Gossip Girl is around to stir up some drama?

This new series on the streaming service (set to launch in May 2020) picks up eight years after the original website went dark. (The original Gossip Girl aired six seasons on the CW, from 2007-2012. ) It's time for a new generation of New York private school teens to be introduced to the social surveillance of the titular character. The drama will address how much social media and New York have changed since the original series ended. Kristen Bell, who narrated the original series, returns in the same role.

Joshua Safran, Stephanie Savage, and Josh Schwartz, as well as Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo of Alloy Entertainment serve as executive producers on the 10-episode Gossip Girl. Co-executive producer: Lis Rowinski of Fake Empire is a co-executive producer. The series is produced by Warner Bros. Studio.

Lind's previous TV credits include Sacred Lies, Future Man, Code Black, and Revenge.

Gossip Girl, Coming Soon, HBO Max