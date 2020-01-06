'Lucifer' Stages '24' Reunion: Dennis Haysbert Cast as God for Season 5

Lucifer has made one holy casting choice heading into Season 5 of the now-Netflix series.

Ahead of its final chapter, Dennis Haysbert has been tapped to play God in the fan favorite show, as first reported by Entertainment Weekly. Haysbert will appear throughout the last season, spending time with stars Tom Ellis and D.B Woodside who play Lucifer and Amenadiel, respectively.

'Lucifer' Season 5 Will Be Released in 2 Parts Tom Ellis shared the news in a behind-the-scenes video from set with Kelly Clarkson.

Diehard fans of the series will remember Neil Gaiman voicing God in one of Fox's bonus Season 3 episodes before the show was canceled and subsequently picked up by Netflix. Gaiman's Sandman comics serve as inspiration for the show.

Showrunner Joe Henderson told EW of casting the role, "We did like the big crazy list of [possible actors for the part], and [Haysbert] was my top choice. We were lucky. It was our first and only offer."

The role also serves as a 24 reunion between Haysbert and Woodside, who costarred on the long-running Fox drama as brothers and presidents David (Haysbert) and Wayne Palmer (Woodside).

"Every time I see D.B., there's always this fondness and this connection…We worked on a show that was arguably one of the best shows ever produced in television, so you're going to have a kind of camaraderie," Haysbert said to EW. "I don't know how I went from brothers to father. We're celestial. We can do that."'

Look out for Haysbert when Lucifer's final season launches later this year, and stay tuned in the coming months for a premiere date announcement and more.

Lucifer, Seasons 1-4, Streaming now, Netflix