'Just Roll With It' Adds John Ratzenberger, Ups J.C. Currais for Season 2

Disney Channel is announcing some exciting news about their hit show Just Roll With It, which is set to debut its second season on Sunday, March 15.

The hybrid improv-comedy series returns with some new stars on board, as well as a newly-promoted cast member and TV Insider has your exclusive first look. Comedian J.C. Currais has been upped to a series regular in his role as Gator, while Pixar veteran and Cheers alum John Ratzenberger will guest star in a recurring role.

Also joining in on the fun? Guest stars Charles Shaughnessy, Johnny Pemberton, Jason Earles, Debra Wilson, Jillian Shea Spaeder, and Kingston Foster. They'll all appear alongside series stars Tobie Windham, Suzi Barrett, Ramon Reed, and Kaylin Hayman.

For those unacquainted with the Disney series, Just Roll With It follows newlyweds Byron (Windham) and Rachel (Barrett) and their preteen children, step-siblings Owen (Reed) and Blair (Hayman). The blended Bennett-Blatt family navigates life's ups and downs with a little improvisational twist.

In the Season 2 premiere, the family is rescued from sea and return home to find Rachel's father (Ratzenberger) at their door looking for a place to stay after being kicked out of his retirement community. Catch an exclusive first look with the clip above and don't miss Just Roll With It when the show returns this March.

Just Roll With It, Season 2 Premiere, Sunday, March 15, 8:45/7:45c, Disney Channel